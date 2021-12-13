Large businesses can get fixed price electricity plan for Jan 2022 under new temporary scheme

SINGAPORE: Large businesses will be able to get a one-month fixed price electricity plan for January 2022, under a new temporary scheme that aims to help them secure contracts amid "unprecedented volatility" in the electricity market.

The scheme, announced by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Monday (Dec 13), comes as global gas prices have risen to “record levels” over the past few months, due to unanticipated demand and disruptions in supply.

EMA noted that most consumers are not affected by the price volatility in the wholesale electricity market, as they are on standard price plans or the regulated tariff rate.

Only about 1 per cent of consumers – or some 11,000 accounts, most of which are business accounts – are exposed to this volatility, as they buy directly from the wholesale market.

But there has been feedback that some large businesses are having trouble renewing or getting new contracts, especially for the next three months, it said.

“The volatile gas and electricity prices, and risk of (piped natural gas) disruptions, have limited the retailers’ ability to offer fixed price contracts.”

To address this, the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (TRECS) allows generation companies, or gencos, to draw on EMA’s standby fuel facility to generate electricity – thus reducing the risk that disruptions might present to them.

The three retailers participating in TRECS are: Geneco (by Seraya Energy), Sembcorp Power and Senoko Energy Supply. They have collectively offered around 300 megawatts of power capacity for the scheme.

To qualify, large consumers are defined as those who have an average monthly consumption of at least 4 megawatt-hour.

EMA added that it is not compulsory to participate in this scheme, and large consumers should “continue to engage retailers on alternative pricing arrangements that best suit their needs”.

The sign-up period is from Dec 15 to Dec 27, 3PM. The authority said it will consider extending the scheme if there is demand in the months ahead.