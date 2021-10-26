Large COVID-19 cluster of more than 100 cases identified at IMH

SINGAPORE: A COVID-19 cluster of 116 cases has emerged at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The COVID-19 cases comprise 108 inpatients and eight staff members from both inpatient and outpatient settings, IMH said late Monday (Oct 25) night, after it was identified as a large cluster by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The inpatient cases mostly come from three blocks - Blocks 4, 5 and 6. Most of the COVID-19 cases in the cluster are long-stay patients.

IMH said that the infections were detected from its surveillance tests for patients, or picked up because they developed respiratory symptoms during their stay.

"Patients with COVID-19 are separated and cared for in dedicated wards in IMH," said IMH's media statement.

"Most of these patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms that do not warrant being transferred to acute hospitals. If their condition deteriorates, they will be transferred to the acute hospitals if necessary."

Admission to the affected wards has been suspended, while patients who are fit for discharge can do so after they test negative for COVID-19.

"Notwithstanding the COVID-19 cases, IMH will continue to provide good psychiatric care while ensuring the safety of our patients," said IMH.

It added that its other wards and clinical services, such as its outpatient specialist clinics, are unaffected and will continue to admit and see patients.