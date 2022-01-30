Large gatherings must ‘wait a little longer’ as Omicron forces strict measures: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore must “wait a little longer” for large gatherings as the Omicron variant has forced the Government to maintain strict measures, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Jan 30).

In his annual Chinese New Year message, Mr Lee urged people to exercise social responsibility and take precautions as they gather to celebrate during the festive period.

“Please remember to adhere to safe management measures, and keep up basic hygiene practices such as washing hands and using common utensils when sharing food,” said Mr Lee in a Facebook post.

“If you feel under the weather please stay at home, isolate yourself and get ample rest, just in case you are infected. There will be ample time to catch up on New Year visiting after you recover.”

COVID-19 safe management measures remain unchanged during the Chinese New Year period, with a maximum group size of five for dining-in and daily household visits.

Mr Lee said that many families have done their best to adapt during the pandemic and learnt to stay connected through the Internet.

“With vaccinated travel lanes opened and international travel progressively resuming, hopefully more families can reunite and celebrate Chinese New Year together this year,” he added.