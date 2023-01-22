Last year was 'difficult' for healthcare sector with three COVID-19 infection waves: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: 2022 was a difficult year for the healthcare sector even as life goes back to normal for most Singaporeans, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Jan 22).

Mr Ong was at Sengkang General Hospital on the first day of the Chinese New Year to express his appreciation to healthcare staff who are working to keep essential healthcare services running over the holiday period.

Looking back, 2022 was a trying time for the healthcare sector, he said, adding that Singapore went through three infection waves during the process of "society becoming more resilient towards COVID-19".

"I think Singaporeans can feel that life (has) gone back to normal, but to healthcare workers, it was not normal, it was the most difficult year to have to go through three infection waves," he added.

Singapore saw three COVID-19 waves in 2022 - the BA.2 Omicron subvariant in April, the wave driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in July, and the recent wave driven by the XBB variant.

"So today on the first day of Chinese New Year, I come here, although just to Sengkang Hospital, but really, it's to carry a message to all our healthcare workers, to thank you, especially for the last year, for all that you have done," Mr Ong said.