Fee waiver for Lasting Power of Attorney applications extended for Singapore citizens

SINGAPORE: The fee waiver for Singapore citizens to apply for a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), which was to end Mar 31, will be extended by three years.

An LPA allows an appointed person to make medical and financial decisions on another person's behalf should they lose mental capacity.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said on his Facebook page on Wednesday (Mar 29) that the fee waiver for the LPA Form 1 will be extended until Mar 31, 2026.

Form 1 is for LPA applicants who want to grant general powers with basic restrictions. The Form 1 fee is S$100 for permanent residents and S$250 for foreigners.

After applying for the LPA online, applicants need to visit a doctor, lawyer or psychiatrist to get the form certified, and separate charges will apply.