Lasting Power of Attorney applications to be made online from Nov 14

SINGAPORE: The application process for Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) will go digital from Nov 14 with the launch of an online portal.

The new Office of the Public Guardian Online system will offer applicants greater ease, convenience, and security, announced the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Saturday (Oct 15).

All applications will be made online instead of using the current hardcopy form, and digitally signed via Singpass, said the ministry, adding that hardcopies may still be accepted in exceptional situations subject to the Public Guardian's approval.

The digitised application process follows amendments to the Mental Capacity Act (MCA) which was passed in Parliament in July 2021.

An LPA allows an appointed person to make medical and financial decisions on another person's behalf should they lose mental capacity.

The upcoming portal will use MyInfo to pre-fill the LPA form with verified personal particulars, with the user's consent.

The processing and registration time for LPAs will also be halved from three weeks to one-and-a-half weeks, excluding the mandatory three-week waiting period, said MSF.

Donors and donees, including those who registered their LPAs before the launch, will be able to view their LPAs in the portal. Donors may also share their online LPA with trusted individuals.

"After the donor has lost mental capacity, donees may share the online LPA with third-party agencies to facilitate transactions on behalf of the donor," said MSF.

All hardcopy LPAs registered prior to the launch of the system remain valid but will be converted to electronic versions.

Donors and donees will be notified to verify the accuracy of the online LPAs and will be given 90 days from the date of notification to do so, added the ministry.

Hardcopy LPAs certified prior to the launch of the portal can still be submitted within six months from the date of the donor's signature on the form.