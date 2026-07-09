Late payments and financial penalties squeeze security firms, raising risk of wage delays, say industry players

SINGAPORE: The security industry is warning that business practices such as late client payments and financial penalties are putting pressure on companies' cash flow, raising the risk of salary delays for security officers.

The issue has come under the spotlight following the closure of security agency TwinRock, where some officers went unpaid for months before the company ceased operations last October.

Several TwinRock officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they did not receive their salaries for up to four months.

A Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution record, seen by CNA, showed gaps in monthly CPF payments, indicating periods where contributions were not made.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said many affected workers did not report the problem immediately because they had stayed with the company for years and hoped the situation would improve.

UNION PROVIDES MEDIATION, ASSISTANCE

USE general secretary Raymond Chin said the union first learnt of the salary issue in October 2025 after a security officer approached its mediation service for help over outstanding wages.

The union later engaged the company and affected workers to understand the situation and help recover the unpaid wages.

Mr Chin said 11 union members employed by TwinRock were affected.

USE represented them in three mediation sessions between November 2025 and February 2026.

It secured full payment of outstanding salaries for three workers and facilitated settlement agreements for the remaining eight. The union also provided relief vouchers where needed and helped affected officers find new jobs.

Since January, USE has handled about 352 cases involving issues such as salary and benefits disputes, dismissals, breaches of contract and workplace conflict.

Mr Chin noted that overall case numbers have been declining, and that salary disputes were not among the most common cases.