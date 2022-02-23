COE prices for Category B and Open Category hit nine-year high

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B and Open Category are at their highest since 2013, as prices went up across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose the most, from S$86,102 to S$93,590 from - a jump of almost S$7,500.

This was followed by the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, Prices went up by S$6,102, from S$87,000 to S$93,102.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$63,000, up from S$60,761 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$46,501 from S$44,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,589, up from S$10,010.

A total of 2,830 bids were received, with a quota of 1,771 COEs available.