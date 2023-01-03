Two men assisting with police investigations after dispute at Cheers outlet in Lau Pa Sat

SINGAPORE: Two men are assisting with police investigations following a dispute at a Cheers outlet in Lau Pat Sat on New Year's Day.

In response to queries from CNA, the police on Tuesday (Jan 3) said they were alerted to the incident at 18 Raffles Quay at 8.05pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that comments about race and nationality, and verbal threats, were allegedly exchanged prior to the police’s arrival," they said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Two men, aged 29 and 64, are assisting with ongoing police investigations.

A FairPrice spokesperson told CNA that it is aware of the incident that happened at its franchise store located at Lau Pa Sat.

The spokesperson said all staff members are required to comply with the authorities and necessary actions will be taken against those who fail to do so.

"We are unable to provide further comment as the matter is under police investigation. We apologise for the public concern this incident has caused."

Five videos were uploaded to social media platform TikTok by user confederateginger. The videos showed the user, who identifies himself as Jonathan in his profile, recording his verbal exchange with three police officers.

In the footage, a police officer could be heard asking him for his identification card. However, Jonathan refused and asked the officers why he was required to show his ID.