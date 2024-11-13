Law passed to increase shared parental leave and mandatory paternity leave

SINGAPORE: Parliament passed a law on Wednesday (Nov 13) to increase the amount of shared parental leave and mandatory paternity leave.

During the debate, Members of Parliament (MPs) focused on how the increased leave entitlements may encourage more fathers to use their time off work to care for their children.

Some also asked for more childcare leave, while others urged for clear guidelines for employers.

In response, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said the amendments to the Child Development Co-Savings Act aimed to address such issues – from introducing employment protections to providing reassurance for parents to use their leave entitlements.

She added that the government will continue to improve caregiving options to support parents but that employers should also implement family-friendly workplaces.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced during his National Day Rally speech in August that parents will get an additional 10 weeks of shared leave to care for their babies when a new scheme is fully implemented by Apr 1, 2026.

WHAT IS THE BILL ABOUT

Introduced by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in October, the Child Development Co-Savings (Amendment) Bill provided details on the new shared parental leave schemes as well as increased mandatory paternity leave.

It also spelt out new employment protections as well as other operational and administrative changes.

The new shared parental leave scheme will replace the current scheme, which allows working mothers to share up to four weeks of their 16 weeks of government-paid maternity leave with their husbands.

It will be rolled out in phases - starting from Apr 1 next year - to give employers time to adjust their operational and manpower arrangements.

The scheme will be rolled out in two phases:

The parents of children born from Apr 1, 2025, will be entitled to 6 weeks of shared parental leave.

Those whose children are born from Apr 1, 2026, will be entitled to the full 10 weeks of parental leave.

Mandatory paternity leave entitlement will also double, with new fathers to get four weeks of government-paid paternity leave from April next year.

Currently, fathers are entitled to two weeks of government-paid paternity leave and can take an additional two weeks only if their employers allow them to do so.