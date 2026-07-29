Law Ministry to undertake broader review of legal education: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Law (Minlaw) will undertake a broader review of legal education and consider a launching a guide that sets out professional norms and workplace behaviours, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Wednesday (Jul 29).

Speaking at the Legal Profession Symposium, the former litigator noted that while the attrition in the industry is real, attrition figures alone do not tell the whole story.

"Lawyers have always left practice at some point in their career, usually at the earlier frame of their career," said Mr Tong, noting that attrition figures have remained broadly stable.

Between 2015 to 2024, about 60 per cent of lawyers stayed in practice after five years, and 40 per cent after 10 years.

The real question is not whether people are leaving, but why they are leaving, the minister said.

"Are they pursuing different aspirations and opportunities, or are they pushed away because legal practice has become intolerable and unsustainable when otherwise they would like to be in practice? And I think that distinction matters a lot."

Around the world, law schools are rethinking how to prepare the next generation of lawyers, and Singapore should study how these developments apply to it, said Mr Tong.

This is why the law ministry will undertake a broader review of legal education, he added.

"But no matter how well we prepare our students, the most important learning still begins after they enter practice, just as it did for my generation."

Workplace culture, good supervision, mentorship and respect matter at the workplace, said Mr Tong.

"At the same time, I do not believe the experiences described in the report is the majority of our profession. They don't define our profession," said the minister, referencing the Law Society's findings that were released in June.

The four-year study found that lawyers are leaving private practice amid toxic workplace cultures, bullying, unreasonable workloads and a profession that intrudes into their personal lives.

Those experiences probably reflect the actions of a small minority, he added. "Unfortunately, it only takes a few individuals to cast a shadow over a profession that is overwhelmingly made up of decent, committed people who want to see their juniors succeed and will mentor them well."

Mr Tong stressed that nothing excuses poor supervision, inadequate training, harassment, bullying or unreasonable treatment.

For example, being screamed at, ridiculed, or expected to work unreasonably is not acceptable, he added.