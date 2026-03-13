Law Society initiates disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh.

According to the public hearing list, a case management conference between LawSoc and Mr Singh was scheduled for Thursday (Mar 12) afternoon in a Supreme Court chamber.

The listing states that the nature of the case is: Others (disciplinary proceedings for advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore).

LawSoc was represented by a team of lawyers from Drew & Napier, including its chief executive officer, Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull.



The listing indicated that Mr Singh was self-represented.

A case management conference takes place away from the public and media in the early stage of proceedings for the purpose of managing proceedings efficiently, such as by narrowing issues.

For disciplinary issues involving lawyers, LawSoc typically brings charges against the lawyer and a disciplinary tribunal rules on whether the lawyer is guilty or not.

This is followed by a hearing by the Court of Three Judges, where sanctions are imposed if the lawyer is found guilty. Sanctions can range from a fine, suspension to striking out.

CNA has contacted LawSoc and Mr Singh for more information.

A search by CNA on Friday morning for Mr Singh's name on the Ministry of Law's website listing lawyers and law practices yielded no result.

The case comes after Mr Singh lost his appeal against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

This was in relation to a lie by former MP Raeesah Khan.

He was convicted and sentenced to a total fine of S$14,000 (US$10,700). The fine, at S$7,000 per charge, did not disqualify him from being a member of parliament as it did not meet the threshold for disqualification.

Mr Singh paid his fine in full the day his appeal was dismissed.

After the appeal was dismissed, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong removed Mr Singh as the Leader of the Opposition.

WP later rejected the role after being asked to nominate a replacement.