Tensions flare as over 200 Singapore lawyers discuss full release of LawSoc bullying probe in closed-door meeting

HOW THE INVESTIGATION CAME ABOUT

On Sep 13, 2025, MinLaw and the Ministry of Manpower received an anonymous email containing allegations and complaints about certain individuals and practices within LawSoc relating to the period from 2022 to 2025.

MinLaw referred the allegations to the LawSoc council at the time for investigation.

The council subsequently appointed LawSoc's audit committee to investigate the matter and make appropriate recommendations.

The committee, comprising LawSoc members and non-members, submitted its report to the council on Jun 5, 2026. A copy was sent to MinLaw on Jul 1.

Lawyers told CNA that the report examined several areas, including concerns over the organisation's workplace culture and its leadership; possible gaps in corporate governance and internal controls; and the adequacy of protocols governing overseas trips and whistleblowing. Part of the report also addressed allegations of workplace harassment by staff members.

Mr Tong said on Aug 5 that while the audit did not find evidence of deliberate financial impropriety or an intentional cover-up, it identified "significant failings in leadership, workplace culture and governance".

"These failings have no place in an institution such as LawSoc. They undermine confidence within the organisation, affect the wellbeing of its employees, and risk eroding the trust that both the legal profession and the public place in it," Mr Tong said.

He added that the current LawSoc council had acknowledged the audit committee's findings and begun implementing its recommendations.

Days after Mr Tong's parliamentary reply, Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim submitted a petition to the LawSoc calling for the full report to be made available to the society's members.

In a petition dated Aug 7 and seen by CNA, Mr Yim said the report should be accessible to members so they could form their own views and gain a fuller understanding of the complaints, findings and measures to be implemented.

He asked for the report to be made available before Thursday's closed-door dialogue.

In a letter to the LawSoc council dated Aug 11, Mr Yim enclosed the names of more than 100 petitioners seeking the full disclosure of the report.

When contacted by CNA, Mr Yim declined to comment.