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Watch live: PM Lawrence Wong delivers May Day speech
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Watch live: PM Lawrence Wong delivers May Day speech

This is Mr Wong’s second May Day Rally as prime minister.

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01 May 2026 09:14AM (Updated: 01 May 2026 09:22AM)
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SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the keynote speech at the 2026 May Day Rally at about 10.15am on Friday (May 1).

This is his second rally as prime minister. He will address workers, unions and employers.

In a social media post on Thursday, he said Singapore remains committed to helping every worker adapt to new technologies, which he will elaborate on during his speech.

The speech also comes amid cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty, as the ongoing Middle East conflict weighs on global stability.

The rally is a key platform for signalling labour and economic policies for the year ahead.

Watch the speech live on CNA.

Source: CNA/gr

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Lawrence Wong May Day Rally NTUC
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