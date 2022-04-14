Lawrence Wong's leadership amid COVID-19 pandemic helped elevate him to top post: Observers

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic helped to cement his position as the leader of Singapore's fourth-generation (4G) team, political observers told CNA on Thursday (Apr 14).

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Mr Wong had been selected as the leader of the fourth-generation People's Action Party (PAP) leadership team.

"After a process of consultation, Cabinet ministers affirmed today their choice of Minister Lawrence Wong as the leader of the 4G team," said Mr Lee.

"This decision was endorsed by all Government members of parliament in a party caucus this evening."

Speaking to CNA, Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University said that the COVID-19 pandemic provided the platform for Mr Wong to show his "capabilities and leadership style" which won colleagues over.

This, Assoc Prof Tan said, would not have been apparent a year ago.

"If we cast our eyes back to when DPM Heng was chosen as the 4G leader of leaders and when he stepped aside, yes, it is somewhat surprising. But if his profile and prominence in the last 3 years, then it is not surprising at all. Mr Wong finished most strongly in an extended 'race'," he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Wong has fronted key announcements as co-chair of the multi-ministry task force. Then the Minister for National Development when he was appointed co-chair, Mr Wong helped coordinate responses across different government agencies, working alongside fellow co-chair Gan Kim Yong, the Health Minister at the time.

"I believe the 4G team felt that he is the best person to rally and build the team and to inspire the best from each of them. They probably also factored the important consideration of who would also be most able to rally Singaporeans behind the ruling party and government," added Assoc Prof Eugene Tan.

"This factor is important in a more contested and competitive political landscape."

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a Senior International Affairs Analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, noted that Mr Wong's "laudable leadership" during the pandemic catapulted him to the pole position in the race to become the next Prime Ministers.

"He proved his mettle during the pandemic to take on the mantle of the highest political leadership of Singapore," added Dr Izzuddin.

Mr Wong has been "ahead of the pack" ever since Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat decided to step aside, said Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser of the Department of Sociology at the National University of Singapore.

"I think he was confirmed because of his key role as FM (Finance Minister) in which he comes across as empathetic, yet firm and resolute," said Assoc Prof Tan Ern Ser.