Lawrence Wong was the 'first choice of an overwhelming majority' to be PAP's 4G leader: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was the first choice for the leader of the fourth-generation People’s Action Party (PAP) team by an “overwhelming majority”, said retired minister Khaw Boon Wan on Saturday (Apr 16).

Fifteen of the 19 "stakeholders" – the Cabinet ministers, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng – chose Mr Wong as their preferred leader, said the party's former chairman, speaking at a press conference at the Istana alongside Mr Wong and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

None of the other options named garnered more than two votes, Mr Khaw added, in response to a question about how the other ministers ranked in the discussions.

“Now that we have a clear outcome, there is really no need for me to discuss who was the second or third choice. Suffice to say that Lawrence was the first choice of an overwhelming majority,” he said.

The views of the Prime Minister and the two Senior Ministers were not sought in the discussions.

Mr Lee said the choice of the new leader was reached in a way that fosters consensus.

He was responding to a question about why Mr Khaw was asked to organise the process, instead of the tradition of the next generation choosing their leader among themselves.

“I think that fundamentally we are looking to bring everybody together and reach a choice of a new leader in a way which fosters consensus and trust, and helps a new leader to consolidate his standing and build his team and build his ability to lead Singapore forward,” said Mr Lee.