Lawrence Wong has ability to forge new paths and the 'runway' to become Singapore’s next PM: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE: As the new leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has the qualities to forge new paths for Singapore and bring people together, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday (Apr 14).

In a Facebook post following the announcement, Mr Heng expressed his "wholehearted" support for and confidence in Mr Wong.

“What we need is a next leader who has the well-being of Singaporeans and Singapore at heart, who has the integrity and commitment to serve, and the ability to forge new paths and bring people together. I believe that Lawrence has these qualities," said Mr Heng.

“As importantly, Lawrence has the runway to eventually succeed PM. We have had a challenging few years. In the coming years, we will need to navigate even more changes that will affect Singaporeans."

Mr Heng, 60, was the leader of the PAP's 4G team before he stepped aside in April 2021 for someone younger with a longer runway to become the next Prime Minister.

Mr Wong is 49 years old.

Cabinet ministers affirmed their choice of Mr Wong as the leader of the 4G team on Thursday, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The decision was later endorsed by all government Members of Parliament in a party caucus.