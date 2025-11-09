PM Wong hopes 5G team can start to take shape by next GE

SINGAPORE: The Cabinet now is made up largely of fourth-generation (4G) People's Action Party (PAP) leaders with some 3G veterans, and "before too long", it will be a 4G Cabinet with a few 5G members, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 9).

“By the next election, I hope we can start to see the outlines of a new 5G team emerging,” he said at the ruling party's annual convention, which was held at the Singapore Expo.

The search for capable Singaporeans with the conviction to serve the country by entering politics and make "common cause" with the PAP is ongoing, said Mr Wong, noting earlier that the PAP will be ready when the next General Election comes, be it in 2030 or earlier.

Said Mr Wong: “I hope to attract more potential office-holders who are prepared to step forward to serve in politics, because renewal must never stop."

“That’s how we pass the torch, from one generation to another generation, that’s how we ensure that Singapore continues to move forward and stay exceptional as a country and as a people.”