PM Wong hopes 5G team can start to take shape by next GE
The Cabinet now comprises 4G PAP leaders and some 3G members, said the ruling party’s secretary-general.
SINGAPORE: The Cabinet now is made up largely of fourth-generation (4G) People's Action Party (PAP) leaders with some 3G veterans, and "before too long", it will be a 4G Cabinet with a few 5G members, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 9).
“By the next election, I hope we can start to see the outlines of a new 5G team emerging,” he said at the ruling party's annual convention, which was held at the Singapore Expo.
The search for capable Singaporeans with the conviction to serve the country by entering politics and make "common cause" with the PAP is ongoing, said Mr Wong, noting earlier that the PAP will be ready when the next General Election comes, be it in 2030 or earlier.
Said Mr Wong: “I hope to attract more potential office-holders who are prepared to step forward to serve in politics, because renewal must never stop."
“That’s how we pass the torch, from one generation to another generation, that’s how we ensure that Singapore continues to move forward and stay exceptional as a country and as a people.”
On Sunday, Mr Wong spoke about the party's performance in the 2025 GE, the priorities for the new term of government, as well as the need for the ruling party to call out bad behaviour in politics no matter how small.
On the responsibility of speaking out on such behaviour, he said it requires the "best people – both in terms of competence and character – to see it through".
"NOW IT'S MY TURN"
He then recalled a conversation with then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2006, when he was Mr Lee’s principal private secretary.
“The GE was just over, a little bit like now, and I said to him, we can finally take a breather, we can relax,” said the PAP secretary-general.
But Mr Lee had said that there was still urgent work to do, especially in renewing the party.
“I was thinking to myself: ‘why the rush? You have just secured your first election as Prime Minister. Surely you have time’,” he said.
“Now it’s my turn. Now I understand the urgency.”
This is because the next generation needs time to learn, prepare and earn the confidence and trust of Singaporeans, said Mr Wong.
“If you miss one cycle, you lose five years,” he said.
He said that “good progress” has been made in this GE, with 27 new and first-term MPs in parliament.
“Within just a few months, they have made their presence felt, built strong relationships on the ground, and made tangible improvements for their residents,” he added.
He gave a few examples: West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constituency MPs Hamid Razak and Cassandra Lee, and East Coast GRC MP Hazlina Halim.
Steps have also been taken to renew the Cabinet team, said Mr Wong, noting that he was the youngest member of Cabinet in the previous term of government.
He then named six new political officeholders in the latest Cabinet reshuffle. They are:
- Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow,
- Acting Culture, Community and Youth Minister David Neo,
- Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash,
- Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, and Education Jasmin Lau,
- Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming,
- Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, who will take on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development role in 2026.
“They, and the other new officeholders, bring fresh energy, new perspectives and deep commitment to serve Singaporeans,” he said.