Singapore government worried AI may break 'bottom rung' of career ladder for young workers: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The government is concerned that artificial intelligence may be breaking the “bottom rung” of the career ladder, leaving young workers with too little training, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Oct 12).

Speaking in a dialogue with DBS Group chief executive Tan Su Shan at the bank’s Asia Future Forward conference, Mr Wong said the government is studying the training and mentoring of young workers across sectors.

Mr Wong recalled taking notes, drafting speeches and preparing slides for his superiors as a young civil servant, and said that there is value in this learning process.

“AI will replace all of that routine work, but we should be careful not to automate away the learning that comes from it,” he said, calling on employers to be more deliberate about training and mentoring young workers.

“We are concerned that there may be that bottom rung of the career ladder that’s broken and young people may not get sufficient training.”

The government is exploring whether new schemes are needed to get companies to pay attention to this, said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.

A Ministry of Manpower report in April found that among Singapore companies that had adopted AI, 6.2 per cent reported reduced headcount and another 8.5 per cent reported lower hiring activity.

Most of the other companies said they had redesigned jobs, created new AI-related jobs or redeployed workers to new roles, among other moves.

The government wants employers to harness AI fully to enjoy the productivity benefits, said Mr Wong. “But we also want to make sure that employers pay attention to training and continue to nurture the next generation.”