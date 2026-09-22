Singapore backs international call for greater frontier AI safeguards

SINGAPORE: Singapore is backing an international call from more than 20 world leaders for stronger safeguards for frontier artificial intelligence (AI) amid greater scrutiny of the technology’s risks.

Worries about frontier AI resurfaced in recent weeks after leading scientists and top lab executives warned that its development could outpace abilities to control increasingly capable models. Some even warned of the risk of possible human extinction if AI development does not slow down.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Sep 22) that Singapore is supporting a joint statement on AI safety initiated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The letter, which is still open for endorsement, has been signed by Mr Wong as well as 21 other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

It called for companies to develop transparent safety protocols, including mandatory pre-deployment testing and independent evaluation, with qualified evaluators granted sufficient access to assess risks.

This followed Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s suggestion that AI companies provide independent evaluators with employee-like access to verify their adherence to safety practices and report incidents of AI misbehaviour. Anthropic is one of the major firms developing AI models.

In the letter, the leaders also urged greater cooperation and transparency among governments and regional organisations regarding frontier AI.

This includes developing and coordinating common standards, shared reporting of serious safety incidents, and ensuring countries across all regions have access to scientific capacity, expertise and trusted evaluation for the technology.

The statement called on UN member states to also explore creating an international institution that would set standards for frontier AI, enable verification and convene states when capability thresholds were crossed.