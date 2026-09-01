PM Wong to visit Bangkok for Singapore-Thailand leaders’ retreat

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Bangkok on Wednesday (Sep 2) for his first Singapore-Thailand leaders' retreat with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The two leaders will review Singapore and Thailand’s longstanding defence and economic cooperation while exploring new areas of collaboration in the green and digital economies, energy resilience, food security, and combatting transnational crime, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

They will also exchange views on regional and international developments.

During the retreat, Mr Wong will be hosted to a private lunch by Mr Anutin. The two countries are expected to mark an agreement to deepen cooperation in social sector development and a joint press conference will be held.

Mr Anutin will also host an official dinner in honour of Mr Wong.

The retreat will be the first between Mr Wong and Mr Anutin, and the first Singapore-Thailand leaders’ retreat since the previous edition was held in Singapore in 2015.

Mr Wong’s visit comes after Mr Anutin visited Singapore in November last year, shortly after taking office as Thailand’s prime minister.

The leaders’ retreat is the highest-level bilateral platform between Singapore and Thailand, complementing existing mechanisms such as the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship platform and the Singapore-Thailand Civil Service Exchange Programme.

Economic links between the two countries continue to grow, with bilateral trade reaching S$52.4 billion (US$41.1 billion) in 2025, up 17.8 per cent from the previous year.

Thailand was Singapore’s ninth-largest trading partner and its third-largest within ASEAN in 2025, while Singapore remained Thailand’s largest source of foreign direct investment, at US$17.57 billion.

The two countries have also been expanding cooperation in newer areas such as digital trade, carbon markets and renewable energy.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by his wife, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, and Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo.