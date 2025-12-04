PM Wong looks forward to continue working closely with Malaysia; to engage on complex issues as 'good neighbours'

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia should be proud of what the two countries have accomplished in the last 60 years, both bilaterally and in the region, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Dec 4) at a joint press conference with Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Hailing the milestone of both nations celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties, Mr Wong said he always valued the engagements and the friendship with his counterpart Mr Anwar in their past meetings.

"We are able to have candid and constructive discussions, and we both focus on what we can achieve together as close neighbours, good friends and for the benefit of both our peoples," said Mr Wong at the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, which took place at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

Mr Wong then said he is "very happy that Malaysia has formally agreed to Singapore’s proposal to open consulates in Sabah and Sarawak".

At the retreat, both countries exchanged two memorandums of understanding on health cooperation and combating the drug trade, and also signed an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS).

Mr Wong then noted that “longstanding issues” remain between the two sides, including airspace, water, and maritime delimitation.

With growing air traffic in the region, Singapore and Malaysia need to work on arrangements on how to manage the current and future needs of both sides to ensure that the airports can operate safely and efficiently.

There is also a shared interest in increasing the yield and safeguarding the water quality of the Johor River, said Mr Wong.

Both sides want to guard against extreme weather changes and disruption scenarios to meet the growing needs in Johor and to meet Singapore’s needs as provided for under the 1962 Water Agreement, he said.

Mr Wong added that the two sides have opened discussions on the price of raw and untreated water "without prejudice to one another's positions".

As for maritime boundary delimitation, officials have gained a better understanding of each other’s position through several rounds of discussions, but more time is needed to resolve the issue.

“All of these outstanding bilateral issues are complex issues. There are differences in views, and they are not easy to resolve,” said Mr Wong. “But as good neighbours, we will continue engaging in good faith.”

Officials from both sides will continue discussions, and Singapore looks forward to working with Malaysia to achieve positive and durable outcomes that benefit the two countries, he said.

“I am glad to find in (PM Anwar) a partner who is equally committed to ensuring that our ties continue to flourish for many more years to come,” said Mr Wong.

“I look forward to working closely together ... to further strengthen our partnership and uplift the citizens of both our countries.”

PROGRESS IN ECONOMIC COOPERATION, TRANSPORT, ENERGY

Mr Wong also highlighted ways in which Singapore and Malaysia have strengthened ties, including "very good progress" on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

He noted that Singapore-based companies have committed over S$5.5 billion (US$4.2 billion) in investments into the SEZ since January 2024.

"We welcome the ratification of the SEZ Agreement, and there is tremendous potential for this to grow further. We have only just begun," he said. "The potential is much greater going forward, especially with improved transport connectivity."

On transport matters, the supplementary RTS Link agreement inked during the retreat will help facilitate preparations for co-located immigration facilities, among other things.

Officials are also discussing reciprocal improvements to the cross-border taxi scheme to provide more convenient options to commuters, said Mr Wong, adding that both sides have introduced initiatives such as QR customs clearance and automated lanes to reduce congestion.

The energy partnership between Singapore and Malaysia has also had good momentum, with Singapore's Energy Market Authority awarding conditional approval for a proposal to import low-carbon electricity from Sarawak.

He also said there are plans to expand the capacity for cross-border electricity trade through a second electricity interconnector.

"These projects will bring us closer to a low-carbon future, create more opportunities, and support the development of the ASEAN Power Grid," he said.