Singapore to open new consulates in Sabah, Sarawak; exchanges MOUs with Malaysia on health cooperation, drugs

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has allowed Singapore to open new consulates in the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Dec 4).

He was speaking during a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, who was in Singapore for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

"I'm also very happy that Malaysia has formally agreed to Singapore’s proposal to open consulates in Sabah and Sarawak. This will allow Singapore to provide consular services to Singaporeans there, and deepen the already robust ties between our peoples," he said.

The idea was discussed during the previous leaders’ retreat in Putrajaya in January 2025 – the first one between Mr Anwar and Mr Wong as prime ministers.

Both countries issued a joint statement at the time noting Singapore’s intention to open the new consulates in Malaysia's territory, but approval had not been granted then.

Singapore currently has two diplomatic missions in Malaysia, namely a High Commission in Kuala Lumpur as well as a consulate in Johor Bahru that opened in 2009.

On Thursday, both sides also exchanged two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on health cooperation and the fight against drugs, which was witnessed by both prime ministers at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

TACKLING DRUGS AND HEALTH

To combat the growing scourge of cross-border drug activities, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to share information targeting drug production and trafficking networks.

The MOU on Cooperation in the Fight Against Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their Analogues and Precursor Chemicals was signed and exchanged between Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Nasution.

It aims to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation between both sides to tackle the scourge, including the exchanging of information on trends and techniques used in the production, abuse, trafficking and illicit diversion of drugs.

The deal also includes training and education to strengthen capacity building, skills upgrading and knowledge development on both sides.

There will also be coordinated activities and exercises among relevant agencies, jointly decided upon by both sides, to prevent and control the illicit trafficking of drugs.

The MOU also allows for any other activities jointly agreed by the home affairs ministries of both countries that fall within the scope of the areas of cooperation.

Separately, an MOU on health cooperation was also exchanged between Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, to deepen cooperation and partnership in the health sector between the two countries.

Areas of collaboration include digital health, healthcare services delivery, health financing and public health, including the prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases and health promotion.

Nutrition, long-term care and healthy ageing, and human resource development in health, are also focus areas under the MOU, which was signed by Singapore Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and his Malaysian counterpart Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Both countries will strengthen cooperation through ways such as through the exchanging of information, knowledge and best practices in the identified areas of cooperation.

There will also be exchange visits of experts and officials from both sides, along with joint training and capacity-building activities.

Singapore and Malaysia will also collaborate on research, policy development, stakeholder engagement events, and jointly organise workshops, seminars and conferences under the MOU.