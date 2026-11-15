ASEAN should focus on digital economy, energy resilience, broadening networks amid global uncertainty: PM Wong

In his remarks, Mr Wong said that since the ASEAN leaders last met in May for the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, where they discussed how the world has become "more contested and unpredictable", the bloc has responded decisively by coming together and making progress on issues that matter to its people.

He cited Saturday's signing of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) as an example of deepening integration, and called for member states to “press ahead with a substantial agenda of practical cooperation”.

Noting that “this is just the first step”, Mr Wong said that a lot more still has to be done to ride on the agreement and link up the economies of ASEAN member states digitally.

This would enable businesses to operate more seamlessly across borders and harness more fully the benefits of the single ASEAN market, he added.

“One priority could be to make cross-border payments more seamless across our region," he said.

Citing the existing bilateral connections between payment systems for Singapore with Malaysia and with Thailand, Mr Wong mooted the creation of a regional network of cross-border electronic seamless payment systems.

This would make it easier and cheaper for businesses and citizens to transact with one another, including tourists and those sending remittances home, he said.

Another priority moving forward is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to transform the economies of ASEAN member states, and this includes expanding access to AI tools and capabilities so as to drive growth and uplift productivity, said Mr Wong.

"Of course, a resilient digital economy also requires trusted and secure systems, so we must strengthen regional coordination, especially in tackling cyber threats and online scams," said Mr Wong.

DEALING WITH ENERGY CRISES BETTER

Mr Wong also called on ASEAN to strengthen its energy resilience, as the economies of its member states become more energy- and power-intensive with the adoption of new technologies.

The recent Middle East disruptions have further underscored the importance of energy security, said Mr Wong, as he called for ASEAN to “strengthen our capacity to respond collectively”.

He called for all members to ratify the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA) swiftly, so they can better deal with energy crises together.

Mr Wong also urged fellow leaders to prioritise the creation of the ASEAN Power Grid, the project to connect Southeast Asia’s electricity networks and allow countries to trade power across borders.

ASEAN must also actively broaden its network of friends and partners moving forward, said Mr Wong.

“ASEAN has been the arena for proxy fights between major powers before. We have been through that difficult experience. We don't want that to happen again,” he said.

“So, we should continue to reject zero-sum competition and engage with all major powers and ensure that they have stakes in a peaceful, open and inclusive region.”

He called on the bloc to use upcoming milestone anniversaries with partners such as the United States, Canada and the European Union to reaffirm the commitment to open and mutually beneficial partnerships and identify new opportunities for practical cooperation.

“ASEAN has navigated difficult waters before over the decades, and each time we have always been able to hold the course and move forward. Looking ahead, we can expect more turbulence and storms, but so long as we remain cohesive and united, I'm sure we can continue to navigate our path forward and emerge stronger,” said Mr Wong.

In the coming days, Mr Wong will also meet leaders from ASEAN’s key partners, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United States and the United Nations.