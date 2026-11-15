Singapore-Indonesia haze task force should become ASEAN-wide platform: PM Wong
He also urged restraint over Thailand-Cambodia border tensions and said Myanmar must show "concrete actions" before returning fully to the regional bloc.
MANILA: The Singapore-Indonesia joint task force probing firms linked to haze-causing fires should expand to cover all Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday (Nov 15).
Speaking at the retreat session of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Mr Wong said the task force – first announced in October – aims to improve coordination and information-sharing as both sides pursue those responsible for the fires.
The task force "doesn’t have to be a bilateral platform", he said.
"It should be an ASEAN-wide platform where we can share information more readily and where we can share evidence on those that are responsible, because fires can happen in any country in ASEAN, and we want to send a very clear message to all companies that this is not the way to go about clearing forests," he added.
"If anyone is caught doing this, across ASEAN, we will share information, we will take action, and we will hold companies responsible. I think that is something we should strive to do as part of ASEAN."
The bloc already has mechanisms to achieve this, such as the Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution, which he hoped could be strengthened. Beyond extinguishing the fires, ASEAN must also work to prevent a recurrence, he said.
Mr Wong also commended Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his efforts in investigating the cause of the fires and holding errant companies accountable.
Singapore is doing the same with Singapore-based firms that may be responsible or linked to companies not upholding good practices in clearing forests, he added. Earlier this month, Singapore amended its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act to strengthen action against such firms.
He thanked Mr Prabowo for "taking unprecedented efforts" to tackle the fires, which were worsened this year by climate change and a "very unusual El Nino season that resulted in a very dry spell".
"I also want to express my appreciation for the many, many Indonesian emergency personnel and firefighters, who work tirelessly in very dangerous conditions," added Mr Wong.
"We extend our deepest appreciation to them, and we send our best wishes for the recovery of those who are injured."
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also raised the haze issue earlier in the summit’s plenary session.
He said Malaysia has proposed Science Diplomacy and Sustainable Haze Fund initiatives through the Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee framework, Malaysian news outlet the Star reported.
Mr Anwar said the proposals aim to improve scientific collaboration, promote evidence-based decision-making and secure sustainable funding for the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.
Malaysia will push these priorities at the Conference of the Parties to the agreement next month and through its chairmanship of the steering committee next year, he added.
REGIONAL TENSIONS
Mr Wong also called on ASEAN members to work together to address border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.
"Singapore understands that this is a deeply emotive issue for the peoples of both countries. We would encourage both sides to continue exercising restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve differences through dialogue, including through established bilateral mechanisms," he said.
Singapore will continue to support the process, especially as it takes on the chairmanship of the ASEAN Observer Team next year, he added.
On Myanmar, Mr Wong said the bloc's member states have "a strong desire" to see the country "return to the ASEAN family in terms of its political participation" at some point.
Engagement must be two-way, he said, with Myanmar showing "concrete actions that demonstrate real progress" in line with the Five-Point Consensus. This includes progress on humanitarian assistance, dialogue with stakeholders and the cessation of violence.
ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus
Following a 2021 military coup, ASEAN has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.
During a meeting in April 2021, all ASEAN leaders reached a consensus about the situation in Myanmar.
The five points are:
First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN.
Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.
Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.
Source: Reuters
He acknowledged the Myanmar representative’s previous claim that not all violence is within the Myanmar government’s control, as some is committed by ethnic armed organisations.
"We recognise that, but at the same time we also want to make sure that there should not be any violence committed by the Myanmar government, and there should be effort in terms of a sustained reduction of violence in Myanmar, as far as the government is concerned," Mr Wong said.
Such steps would help restore stability in the country and build a long-term solution that is owned and led by Myanmar itself, ultimately benefiting its people, he said.
"We would like to see that outcome eventually, but it takes two hands to clap," he said.
"ASEAN can do more to engage, and Myanmar should also show its readiness to work constructively with ASEAN towards this goal. If we are united on both sides, hopefully we can see good progress on this."