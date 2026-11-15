Singapore-Indonesia haze task force should become ASEAN-wide platform: PM Wong

MANILA: The Singapore-Indonesia joint task force probing firms linked to haze-causing fires should expand to cover all Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday (Nov 15).

Speaking at the retreat session of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Mr Wong said the task force – first announced in October – aims to improve coordination and information-sharing as both sides pursue those responsible for the fires.

The task force "doesn’t have to be a bilateral platform", he said.

"It should be an ASEAN-wide platform where we can share information more readily and where we can share evidence on those that are responsible, because fires can happen in any country in ASEAN, and we want to send a very clear message to all companies that this is not the way to go about clearing forests," he added.

"If anyone is caught doing this, across ASEAN, we will share information, we will take action, and we will hold companies responsible. I think that is something we should strive to do as part of ASEAN."

The bloc already has mechanisms to achieve this, such as the Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution, which he hoped could be strengthened. Beyond extinguishing the fires, ASEAN must also work to prevent a recurrence, he said.

Mr Wong also commended Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his efforts in investigating the cause of the fires and holding errant companies accountable.

Singapore is doing the same with Singapore-based firms that may be responsible or linked to companies not upholding good practices in clearing forests, he added. Earlier this month, Singapore amended its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act to strengthen action against such firms.

He thanked Mr Prabowo for "taking unprecedented efforts" to tackle the fires, which were worsened this year by climate change and a "very unusual El Nino season that resulted in a very dry spell".

"I also want to express my appreciation for the many, many Indonesian emergency personnel and firefighters, who work tirelessly in very dangerous conditions," added Mr Wong.

"We extend our deepest appreciation to them, and we send our best wishes for the recovery of those who are injured."