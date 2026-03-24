PM Wong to visit Hainan, Hong Kong in four-day China trip

BOAO, Hainan: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a four-day trip to China from Wednesday (Mar 25), with stops in Hainan and Hong Kong.

He will deliver a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia’s annual conference in Hainan, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.

The Boao Forum for Asia is often touted as Asia’s version of the Davos World Economic Forum, bringing together leaders from government, business and academia to discuss global issues.

The forum marks its 25th anniversary this year, with the theme for the conference "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation".

Mr Wong will attend a welcome dinner for leaders at the conference, hosted by the Hainan government and the forum’s secretariat.

He will also meet with China’s National People's Congress chairman Zhao Leji and the Communist Party of China’s Hainan Provincial Committee secretary Feng Fei.

The last time a Singaporean prime minister gave a keynote speech at the conference was in 2023, when Mr Wong’s predecessor Lee Hsien Loong spoke at the first edition held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In Hong Kong, Mr Wong will meet with Chief Executive John Lee, who will host him to lunch.

He will also meet Hong Kong’s political and business leaders during his visit to the city, the first by a Singaporean prime minister since 2014.

Hong Kong is among Singapore’s top five trading partners.

A visit to key sites in the Northern Metropolis project is also on the cards, for Mr Wong to gain a better understanding of the city’s economic and development trajectory and also explore new opportunities for collaboration between Singapore and Hong Kong, said the PMO.

The Northern Metropolis is a 30,000-hectare project bordering Shenzhen, aimed at giving Hong Kong a boost in housing and urban development.

Mr Wong will also engage Singaporeans in Hong Kong at a reception. Hong Kong has one of the largest Singaporean expatriate communities in Asia, with over 20,000 living there.

This is Mr Wong’s second trip to China since taking office, following a trip to Beijing and Tianjin in June last year.

He will be accompanied on this trip by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and for National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

The Singapore delegation will also include officials from the Prime Minister's Office and foreign affairs, trade and industry and national development ministries.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will act as the prime minister in Mr Wong’s absence.