Lawrence Wong to make official visit to China in first trip there since DPM appointment

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to China, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday (May 13).

Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, will visit China from May 13 to May 17 at the invitation of China's vice premier Ding Xuexiang. Mr Wong will visit Shanghai and Beijing during his five-day trip.

This is Mr Wong's first visit to China since he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in June 2022.

In Shanghai, Mr Wong will meet the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee Chen Jining and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng. He will also meet Singaporeans based in the city.

Mr Wong, when in Beijing, will call on China's Premier Li Qiang.