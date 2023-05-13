Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Lawrence Wong to make official visit to China in first trip there since DPM appointment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Lawrence Wong to make official visit to China in first trip there since DPM appointment

Lawrence Wong to make official visit to China in first trip there since DPM appointment

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivers a speech at the May Day Rally 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Leonard Leong)

Ashley Tham
13 May 2023 09:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to China, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday (May 13). 

Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, will visit China from May 13 to May 17 at the invitation of China's vice premier Ding Xuexiang. Mr Wong will visit Shanghai and Beijing during his five-day trip. 

This is Mr Wong's first visit to China since he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in June 2022. 

In Shanghai, Mr Wong will meet the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee Chen Jining and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng. He will also meet Singaporeans based in the city. 

Mr Wong, when in Beijing, will call on China's Premier Li Qiang. 

Related:

He will also meet Vice Premier Ding, Minister of the CPC Central Organisation Department Li Ganjie and Minister of Finance Liu Kun separately. 

Mr Wong will be accompanied by National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, and Minister of State for Trade and Industry & Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling as well as government officials. 

Source: CNA/at

Related Topics

Lawrence Wong China Prime Minister's Office

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.