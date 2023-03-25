Protecting workers, not jobs, is Singapore’s approach to employment resilience: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s approach to employment resilience is to protect workers, not jobs, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Mar 25).

Speaking at the closing of the Citizens’ Panel on Employment Resilience, Mr Wong said the government will redouble efforts to help every Singaporean reskill, upskill and transit more easily to take up new job opportunities.

He noted that Singapore does not seek to protect the job, as this will only hold back the process of innovation, as well as hinder the creation of new and better jobs.

Some jobs will become obsolete because of innovation and technical advancements, he said. However, new jobs will also be created, which will usually be more productive and pay better wages, he added.

He cited the example of maintenance workers, who used to have to slowly climb the exterior of buildings to conduct inspections. Now, a properly trained drone pilot can do the same task in a faster and safer way.

“In a dynamic and healthy economy, there will always be a flow of innovation, new ideas and new ways of doing things, that is to be expected,” said Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister.

“In fact, we want that to happen in a healthy economy.”

Mr Wong also said sometimes the new jobs created are within the same company, taking over obsolete jobs.

“But in many cases, you will find that the new jobs are being offered by more competitive firms in the same sector,” he said.

“Or, for that matter, in an entirely different sector – like what we have seen in recent years, where there has been a lot of demand for data and software engineers because of technological advancements.

"And we can be sure that this sort of churn will accelerate in the coming years because of continued advancements in technology and Artificial Intelligence for example, which will be a huge game changer, which means that many jobs will become obsolete but new jobs will continue to be created."