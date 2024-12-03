PM Lawrence Wong tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time and will self-isolate while working from home.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 3), Mr Wong said he woke up in the morning with a bad sore throat after a recent stretch of overseas work trips.

"Initially I thought it might just be a normal flu bug. But I just took a test to be sure. Turns out, I’ve finally succumbed to COVID after all these years!" he wrote.

"I’m feeling fine overall, and will self-isolate while working from home."

Mr Wong recently visited Bangkok at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Before that, he was at the APEC summit in Peru and G20 summit in Brazil.

Mr Wong reminded the public to stay updated on their flu shots and vaccinations as the holiday season approaches when many are travelling.

"If you’re feeling unwell, wear a mask and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you," he added.