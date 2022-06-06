‘Minimalist’ Cabinet reshuffle cements Lawrence Wong's position as PM-in-waiting: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The Cabinet reshuffle on Monday (Jun 6), in which Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister, cements his standing as Singapore's next Prime Minister, political watchers told CNA.

No other major movements were announced in the reshuffle, which came two months after Mr Wong, 49, was named leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation or 4G team.

Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser of the Department of Sociology at the National University of Singapore (NUS) called it a “minimalist reshuffle” but said it was “very significant”.

“It officially designates Lawrence Wong as the heir apparent, the one who will lead the next administration,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

“The objective of this reshuffle is primarily to designate the heir apparent, and to get the transition process started in earnest.”

He added that it “cuts out the uncertainty and speculation”.

Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University (SMU) said that while this confirms Mr Wong as leader of the 4G team, it offers “no hints” on when he will take over from Mr Lee.

The final step in the “succession anointment process” would be the PAP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections where Mr Wong is expected to be appointed assistant secretary-general of the party, said Assoc Prof Tan.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is currently First Assistant Secretary-General in the CEC, while Education Minister Chan Chun Sing is Second Assistant Secretary-General.