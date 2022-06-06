'Give every ounce of my strength to serve Singapore': Lawrence Wong on being appointed Deputy Prime Minister

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said he will “do (his) best” to serve Singapore after it was announced he would be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister on Jun 13.

The move is part of a Cabinet reshuffle that was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday (Jun 6).

Mr Wong was earlier this year named leader of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) fourth-generation or 4G team, paving the way for him to become Singapore’s next Prime Minister.

“When I was asked by my peers to lead the 4G team, I said that I would be taking on what would possibly be the biggest responsibility of my life,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

“As I’ve said before, I will do my best and give every ounce of my strength to serve Singapore and Singaporeans.

“In turn, I seek your support, as I take on my latest appointment as (Deputy Prime Minister), and take another step forward in embracing my new responsibilities.”

Mr Wong will continue to hold the finance portfolio, PMO said. He will be one of two Deputy Prime Ministers, joining Mr Heng Swee Keat, who stepped aside as leader of the 4G team last year.

“I look forward to walking this journey with all of you, and working with everyone – to steer Singapore through the many challenges we are facing today, and to chart our new way forward together for a better tomorrow,” said Mr Wong.