Lawrence Wong promoted to Deputy Prime Minister in Singapore Cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from Jun 13, holding both portfolios concurrently.

The announcement on Monday (Jun 6) comes about two months after Mr Wong was named leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation or 4G team, paving the way for him to become Singapore's next Prime Minister.

Mr Wong will be one of two Deputy Prime Ministers, joining Mr Heng Swee Keat, 61, who had stepped aside as leader of the 4G team last April, citing his age as the reason. Mr Heng remains the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Mr Wong, 49, will be the acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will also assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over from Mr Heng.

Mr Wong fronted key announcements as co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force. He is also the deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), having been appointed to the role in May last year.

Prime Minister Lee also announced other promotions and switches in portfolios on Monday, but there were no changes to the ministers helming each ministry in this reshuffle.

"The next generation leadership is taking shape," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post after the announcement.

"I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future."

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Mr Tan Kiat How will be promoted to Senior Minister of State. He will continue in the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Ministry of National Development.

Mr Eric Chua will be promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary. He will continue in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary and will take up a new appointment in the Ministry of Law. She will continue in the Ministry of Health, but relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Dr Koh Poh Koon will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment. He will continue in the Ministry of Manpower, but relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Health.

Ms Sun Xueling will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. She will continue in the Ministry of Social and Family Development, but relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Education.

Mr Desmond Tan will be appointed Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office. He will relinquish his appointments in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment.

Mr Baey Yam Keng will be appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment. He will continue in the Ministry of Transport.

Mr Chee Hong Tat will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance. He will continue in the Ministry of Transport.

Mr Chee, who is also the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general, will leave the NTUC to return to the Government full‐time. Mr Desmond Tan will join the labour movement in his stead.

The last Cabinet reshuffle was in April 2021, two weeks after Mr Heng said that he would step aside as the leader of the 4G team. Mr Wong took over the finance portfolio from Mr Heng in last year's reshuffle, when new ministers were appointed to seven out of the 15 ministries.