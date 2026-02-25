Singapore and PM Lawrence Wong targeted in AI-driven disinformation campaign on YouTube

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of AI-generated, Chinese-language YouTube videos have been targeting Singapore and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as part of an ongoing disinformation campaign, CNA has found.

Seven in 10 videos attack Mr Wong specifically, fabricating narratives about his leadership role being under threat, and spreading conspiracy theories about political infighting in Singapore.

The videos have racked up millions of views since surfacing late last year, though experts suggested that bot traffic or automation could be responsible. In aggregate, these videos represent one of the largest and most persistent public campaigns against Singapore in recent years.

CNA analysed nearly 300 such videos over three weeks, as part of this investigation. They were uploaded by more than 30 YouTube channels, alongside videos targeting other world leaders, and featured Mandarin computer-generated voiceovers as well as subtitles in traditional Chinese characters.

Another distinctive trait of the operation was the aggressive use of hashtags referencing Singapore or Mr Wong. This tactic, known as SEO (search engine optimisation) “poisoning”, serves the purpose of “contaminating” Chinese-language search results on YouTube and drawing viewers who might not otherwise engage with such videos.

Some clips and their associated channels have since been deleted, only for fresh videos to surface swiftly, making it challenging to determine the true scale and reach of the operation.