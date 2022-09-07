Forward Singapore not a political exercise, meant to engage Singaporeans and their diverse views: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The Forward Singapore initiative is not a political exercise but a national one for those interested in building a better Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sep 7).

Mr Wong was responding to a question at the Young Singaporeans Conference 2022, on how the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) would incorporate diverse views that emerge from an exercise aiming to review and refresh Singapore's social compact.

“We’re not doing a political exercise ... We’re not talking about engaging political parties, we‘re talking about engaging Singaporeans," he said.

"Understandably, Singaporeans have diverse views, there will be diverse opinions, and we welcome that."

Forward Singapore was launched in June by the party's fourth-generation or 4G leadership team.

In April, Mr Wong was named as leader of this team, paving the way for him to become Singapore's next Prime Minister.

He added on Wednesday that the Government would take in feedback and try to reach out to as many people as possible - regardless of their background and political beliefs - to participate in the exercise.

“This is not a political exercise," Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, reiterated.

"It is a national exercise for all of us with an interest in building a better Singapore to say, 'let’s come together as one country and let’s think about how we might want Singapore to be greener, to be fairer, to be more inclusive, to be a better society for ourselves and also for our next generation'."