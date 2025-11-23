Governments must tackle job concerns amid global AI excitement, investments: PM Wong

JOHANNESBURG: Amid global excitement over the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the investments pouring into related infrastructure, governments must address legitimate concerns about jobs and livelihoods, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday (Nov 23).

He was speaking during a session on the second day of the G20 Summit, about creating a fair and just future for all.



Mr Wong noted the "tremendous potential" of AI to improve and transform lives, adding that the world is still in the early stages of this AI journey.



It is natural to see excitement and "exuberance" about AI, and this, he said, is reflected in the massive investments flowing into infrastructure such as data centres.

"But as governments, we should be clear-eyed and look beyond the hype," he told fellow world leaders.

"Our task is to ensure the responsible use of AI and to harness AI's real and longer-term potential to build a more efficient and responsive government, and to raise productivity across every sector of the economy."



Mr Wong said Singapore has been systematically harnessing AI within its public sector to streamline processes, strengthen service delivery and free up officers to focus on higher-value work.

BUSINESSES AND LIVELIHOODS

Businesses are also beginning to harness AI applications, said Mr Wong.

"For smaller enterprises, it could be as simple as accessing AI-powered software and tools. For larger companies, it will mean using advanced AI models or even developing in-house models to fundamentally redesign work processes, and to scale up new solutions," he said.

Singapore is also creating regulatory sandboxes and test beds, to let companies experiment safely, trial new ideas and bring cutting-edge AI solutions to market more quickly, shared Mr Wong.

Amid these innovations, one key challenge for governments everywhere is to address genuine concerns about jobs and livelihoods, and help workers adjust to the world of AI, he said.

"In Singapore's case, we work very closely and proactively with employers and unions to reskill and upskill workers and facilitate transitions where necessary to new and better jobs," said Mr Wong.



Citing Singapore’s ports as an example, he noted that automation has enabled crane operators to control cranes remotely from air-conditioned rooms, instead of working in harsh outdoor conditions. "They get higher productivity and better pay," he said.

Mr Wong added that there are many other industries where similar challenges will have to be tackled, and countries can all learn from one another.

Mr Wong commended India, Brazil and South Africa for leading G20 efforts to examine how governments can promote decent work through AI, calling it "key to a fair and just future for all".

AN IMPORTANT ROLE FOR G20

In his speech, Mr Wong said that the G20 can play an important role in coordinating efforts to turn AI into "an engine for global growth and for good jobs for our people", adding that Singapore looks forward to working closely with the bloc to achieve this goal.