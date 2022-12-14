Singapore's deputy prime ministers congratulate Malaysian counterparts on appointments

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Deputy Prime Ministers Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat have sent congratulatory letters to their newly appointed Malaysian counterparts Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof.
On Dec 2, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim picked Mr Ahmad Zahid of Barisan Nasional and Mr Fadillah of Gabungan Parti Sarawak as his deputies, and they were sworn in other members of the country's new Cabinet a day later.
Mr Ahmad Zahid is also serving as Minister of Rural and Regional Development while Mr Fadillah is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities.
In their letters to Mr Ahmad Zahid, Mr Wong and Mr Heng both congratulated the deputy prime minister on his win in Bagan Datuk during Malaysia's 15th general election and reflected on the close ties between Singapore and Malaysia.
"Singapore and Malaysia share a deep, long-standing and interdependent relationship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties," wrote Mr Wong.
"Our close cooperation in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the high levels of trust and understanding between our leaders and officials.
"With the full reopening of our borders earlier this year, many Singaporeans and Malaysians have reconnected with their loved ones.
"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of our peoples."
Mr Wong, who is also Singapore's Finance Minister, added that the conclusion of framework agreements on the digital and green economies in August would serve as the foundation to expand cooperation in the emerging sectors.
"Looking ahead, I am confident that we can explore new opportunities for collaboration," he wrote.
In his letter, Mr Heng wrote: "As each other's closest neighbour, Singapore and Malaysia are inextricably linked by our history, geography, and people.
"Our close cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our supply chains and to safely reopen our borders is emblematic of our interdependent relationship.
"I am confident that our two countries will continue to work closely together to overcome common challenges as we have always done."
Mr Heng, who is also Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, added that he was happy to see the resumption of high-level visits and exchanges between the two countries.
"This has allowed our governments to pursue collaboration in new and exciting areas such as the green and digital economies. For example, our central banks have announced plans to commence the linkage of PayNow and DuitNow," he wrote.
"I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our bilateral relationship."
LINKS WITH EAST MALAYSIA
In their letters to Mr Fadillah, Mr Wong and Mr Heng also congratulated the deputy prime minister on his electoral victory in Petra Jaya, and wrote of Singapore's links with East Malaysia.
"Singapore and Malaysia share a long-standing and substantive bilateral relationship, which is built on the warm ties between our peoples, officials and leaders," Mr Wong wrote.
"Our leaders and officials have also interacted frequently to share ideas and explore new areas for cooperation. This spirit of collaboration has benefitted both our peoples.
"This is also true of East Malaysia, where Singapore's engagement with Sabah and Sarawak is underpinned by our close economic links and people-to-people ties.
"As we turn the page on the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore and Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, are exploring ways to expand our wide-ranging areas of collaboration."
Mr Wong also highlighted the framework agreements on the digital and green economies in his letter, writing: "I am confident that under your leadership, our two countries will bring our bilateral relationship to even greater heights."
Congratulating Mr Fadillah for becoming the first deputy prime minister from East Malaysia, Mr Heng wrote: "Singapore shares cultural, familial and economic links with Sabah and Sarawak.
"Singapore and East Malaysia have been able to collaborate in various areas, such as the green economy, agriculture, and tourism.
"The increased air connectivity between Singapore and East Malaysian cities has also supported the growth of interpersonal and economic ties."