Singapore-Indonesia joint industrial park in Kendal to expand

SINGAPORE: Kendal Industrial Park, a joint project between Singapore and Indonesia, is set to double in size, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on a visit to the park on Thursday (May 19).

Mr Wong is on his first official visit to Indonesia as Finance Minister. After two days of meeting senior officials in Jakarta, he was in Central Java on Thursday to visit the industrial park and for meetings with officials there.

"Building on the momentum that we have started and the good work that has been done over these recent years, I'm happy to share that the Kendal Industrial Park is now developing phase two," said Mr Wong in a speech on the visit.

"Phase two will likely more than double the size of the industrial park and bring in many more investments and many more jobs to Kendal and Central Java."

Kendal Industrial Park, a joint venture between Singapore's Sembcorp and Indonesian developer Jababeka, will span across 2,200 hectares when it is fully completed.

Inaugurated in 2016 by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, the park now has 74 tenants from Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and Europe, including three from Singapore.

It has attracted investments of about US$1.7 billion and is expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs for locals.

On Thursday, Mr Wong visited a Singapore tenant - furniture maker Kendal Eco Furindo - and the Kendal Polytechnic. He also met and had lunch with Regent of Kendal Dico Ganinduto.