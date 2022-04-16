Decision on when to hand over leadership will be taken later: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong or Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will lead the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) into the next election will be decided later, said Mr Lee on Saturday (Apr 16).

Mr Lee was answering questions at a press conference at the Istana on Saturday morning about the timeline for Singapore’s leadership transition, following an announcement on Thursday that paved the way for Mr Wong to be the next Prime Minister.

Mr Lee, who is also PAP's secretary-general, had said in a statement that the Cabinet ministers affirmed their choice of Mr Wong as the leader of the fourth-generation or 4G team, after a process of consultation facilitated by former minister and ex-PAP chairman Khaw Boon Wan.

Mr Khaw, who was at the press conference with Mr Lee and Mr Wong, explained the process to the press and said that 15 out of 19 "stakeholders" he spoke to had chosen Mr Wong to lead the 4G team.

The stakeholders were the current Cabinet ministers, as well as Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng. The views of the Prime Minister and the two Senior Ministers were not sought.