BEIJING: Singapore and China are expected to conclude more than 20 deliverables at their upcoming Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting, spanning areas such as trade, digitalisation, financial integration, research and innovation in healthcare and education.



Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said this during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Saturday (Nov 21), adding that the deliverables reflected the depth and breadth of cooperation between the two countries.



The 22nd JCBC meeting will be held in Singapore on Monday, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang, who will be making an official visit to Singapore from Sunday to Monday.



The JCBC is the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review cooperation between Singapore and China.



This year’s meeting, themed “Innovating Together for New Opportunities”, reflects both countries' commitment to deepening cooperation and exploring new areas of growth for mutual benefit.



Mr Gan and Mr Ding will also co-chair joint steering council meetings for the three flagship government-to-government projects. They are the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.



The meetings will review the projects’ progress and discuss ways to further advance their development.



During his visit, Mr Ding will also call on Mr Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Gan will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Ding and host a welcome lunch on Monday.

On Saturday, Mr Wong said the three government-to-government projects demonstrate how Singapore's partnership with China has evolved with the times, building on mutual trust and delivering practical benefits to both countries.

"The global environment has indeed become more uncertain and complex. It is therefore even more important that Singapore and China continue to strengthen our partnership, address common challenges and identify new areas of collaboration," he said.

Mr Li said mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has yielded substantial results.



Describing the two countries as longstanding friendly neighbours, he added that China was willing to strengthen strategic communication and expand practical cooperation with Singapore.

Mr Wong also met with Beijing Party Secretary Yin Li on Friday evening and discussed plans to deepen integration across the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

These developments open up opportunities for cooperation, from technology and innovation to sustainable development and education, he said.