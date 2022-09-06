As Singapore undergoes leadership transition, it will keep finding ways to strengthen ties with Malaysia: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: As Singapore goes about its leadership transition, it will continue to find ways to strengthen its relationship with Malaysia, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Sep 6).

Mr Wong was speaking at a doorstop interview with journalists in Kuala Lumpur, during his first official visit to Malaysia since being appointed as DPM in June.

This followed the April announcement of Mr Wong as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation team, paving the way for him to succeed Mr Lee Hsien Loong as Singapore's next Prime Minister.

Mr Wong said last month that no decision has been made on when he will take over the country's top job, but it could be before the next general election, which must be held no later than November 2025.

On Tuesday, he described Singapore and Malaysia as "closest neighbours" with "very close cooperation" and "a high level of interdependency across many areas”.

“It is also a relationship that is underpinned by close people-to-people and family ties,” said Mr Wong, noting that his own father had grown up in Ipoh, Perak.

“We will continue to find ways to strengthen this relationship as we go about our leadership transition in Singapore, that’s something that I would certainly like to do.”

For example, Singapore has been looking at ways to strengthen connectivity with Malaysia, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Most recently, the KTM train service has resumed, as well as ferry services between Desaru and Singapore's Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

The Singapore–Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System, or RTS Link project, will also enable better connectivity between Singapore and Johor, he added.

“These are some ongoing projects, but we certainly look forward to new areas of cooperation as well,” said Mr Wong.