'We now have a good outcome': Ministers congratulate Lawrence Wong on selection as 4G leader

SINGAPORE: Messages of congratulations and support have poured in for Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, following his selection on Thursday (Apr 14) as the leader of the fourth generation, or 4G, of Singapore's political leadership.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was among the numerous Cabinet members who posted their messages on Facebook. Describing their professional relationship, Mr Ong said he has known Mr Wong for many years and has "witnessed his dedication and commitment to Singapore".

Both men are currently co-chairs of the Government's multi-ministry COVID-19 task force.

“He puts his heart and soul into what he is doing and is never a seeker of credit or fanfare,” said Mr Ong.

Mr Ong was widely seen as one of the frontrunners to be Singapore's next Prime Minister, a role that Mr Wong is now primed to take on following the official endorsement.