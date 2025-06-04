Renewable energy, carbon credits are priority areas of cooperation for Singapore, Philippines: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Renewable energy and carbon credits are among “priority areas for cooperation” for Singapore and the Philippines, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Jun 4).

“Our joint initiatives will support our climate goals, boost energy resilience and unlock new opportunities in the green economy,” he said during his first official visit to the Philippines since becoming prime minister last year.

Mr Wong said he and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr discussed ways to build on and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

They agreed that it was important to expand collaboration in renewable energy, with Mr Wong noting that Singapore companies are interested in projects in the Philippines such as solar and wind projects.

“Such projects can generate economic opportunities for the Philippines while supporting the Philippines’ renewable energy targets,” he said.