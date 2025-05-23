PM Wong's new government to prioritise securing Singapore's place in a 'changed world'
Reviewing the country’s economic strategies, strengthening its social compact, and preparing Singapore to face future challenges are also among the main objectives, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as his Cabinet is sworn in.
SINGAPORE: Securing Singapore an assured place in a “changed world” is a key priority for the country’s next term of government, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 23) as his new Cabinet was sworn in.
Reviewing the country’s economic strategies, strengthening its social compact, and preparing Singapore to face future challenges, are also among his team’s main objectives, Mr Wong said during the ceremony at the Istana.
Mr Wong and his new team were sworn in by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in front of about 650 guests, comprising Members of Parliament, former ministers, diplomats and representatives from across Singapore society.
This is the first complete team formed under Mr Wong since he succeeded Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year.
In Mr Wong’s first electoral test as Singapore’s leader, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) won a strong mandate at the May 3 General Election, garnering 65.57 per cent of the national vote.
He announced his Cabinet line-up on Wednesday, appointing three coordinating ministers and bringing in nine new political office holders.
Mr Wong on Friday said a key priority for his team will be to deepen Singapore’s relations with the major powers, especially the US and China, engaging them honestly in a principled manner while not getting caught in their rivalry.
“Where our interests align, we will work with them. Where they do not, we will stand firm and protect Singapore’s security and sovereignty,” he said, adding that the first priority would be to secure an "assured place" for Singapore in this "changed world".
Singapore will also seek new ties with countries in parts of the world, like Africa and South America, where it does not have much presence yet, said Mr Wong.
“In a world of shifting alliances, we will be a steady and constructive partner, one willing and able to contribute to peace and stability, to advance dialogue and fraternity, and support a rules-based global order,” he said.
“Our goal is not just to navigate this uncertain world, but to help shape it for the better, by working with like-minded partners, and upholding shared principles and values, so that small nations too have a place under the sun.”
ECONOMIC, SOCIAL PRIORITIES
The country’s economic strategies will be reviewed and updated for the new landscape, said Mr Wong.
Working with tripartite partners, the government will develop “a new economic blueprint for our next phase” to sustain Singapore’s competitive edge and create good jobs for Singaporeans, he said.
It will also help businesses, households and workers “weather the storm” as global growth slows in the near term, added Mr Wong.
To refresh the country’s social compact, the government will also press on with the Forward Singapore initiative, something Mr Wong said is critical in creating an even fairer and just society.
He added that a society torn by inequalities cannot possibly stand resilient in the face of a turbulent world.
“We will enhance our social support system to provide greater assurances to Singaporeans across all life stages, from early childhood to retirement,” he said.
“This means keeping essential services like education, healthcare and housing accessible and affordable. It also means strengthening support for our seniors, so they can live with dignity, purpose and fulfilment.”
There will be more diverse and flexible pathways for Singaporeans to seek “happiness, prosperity and progress” – words of the national pledge – and to thrive and flourish on their own terms, said Mr Wong.
Mr Wong noted that when issues of race and religion surfaced in the recent General Election, “we did not allow them to divide us”, a sign of how far Singapore has come as a society, and a reminder that racial and religious harmony cannot be taken for granted.
The government will also prepare Singapore for the future, particularly in speeding up the transition to cleaner energy and adapting to the realities of climate change, said Mr Wong.
This includes transforming infrastructure, and creating smarter, more connected and greener homes here.
A CLEAR MANDATE
Mr Wong’s first electoral outing as head of the country’s fourth-generation leadership saw the ruling PAP improve on its 2020 performance by 4 percentage points, taking 87 out of 97 seats in the country’s 15th Parliament.
In leading the party to an increased vote share, Mr Wong bucked a trend: Previous GEs in 1991 and 2006 saw dips in the PAP's vote share after a new prime minister took office.
The PAP also won in all the hotly contested constituencies, including the Jalan Kayu single-seat ward and Punggol GRC, as well as West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which saw the closest fight in 2020.
In uncertain times, voters in Singapore understood what was at stake, choosing leaders they could trust and rely on, and a steady course for the nation’s next phase of development, said Mr Wong.
This puts Singapore in an advantageous position, especially in conducting its foreign policy, he said.
“The international community and investors would have taken note of these outcomes. They would see a nation that is united, standing firmly behind its leaders, and placing confidence in a government with the strength and security to secure Singapore’s place in an unpredictable world,” he said.
The new Cabinet begins this term of government in a world that is more uncertain and unpredictable than before, said the prime minister.
The conditions that underpinned Singapore’s survival, security and success are shifting, with the rules-based international order fraying, he said.
The peace, security and free trade brought by multilateral cooperation, is giving way to a tangle of bilateral and transactional deals, where might often makes right, said Mr Wong.
“The major powers of the world are reassessing their strategies and shifting their positions to secure the upper hand. Competition is intensifying, and smaller countries risk being caught in the crossfire, or being cut out of the conversation altogether,” he said.
“Singapore will not stand still. We cannot afford to be passive. We must be clear-eyed, proactive and adapt nimbly to the shifting dynamics.”
Mr Wong said that his team will govern in a style that is “in partnership with Singaporeans”, engaging Singaporeans from all walks of life to write the next chapter of the nation’s story.
“Everyone will have a say in shaping our way forward and building our shared future, for I firmly believe that a more open and engaged society will strengthen, not weaken, Singapore,” he said.
“We are not afraid of differing views. We welcome constructive debates. They push us to think harder, plan better, and serve Singaporeans more effectively.”