PM Wong's new government to prioritise securing Singapore's place in a 'changed world'

SINGAPORE: Securing Singapore an assured place in a “changed world” is a key priority for the country’s next term of government, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 23) as his new Cabinet was sworn in.

Reviewing the country’s economic strategies, strengthening its social compact, and preparing Singapore to face future challenges, are also among his team’s main objectives, Mr Wong said during the ceremony at the Istana.

Mr Wong and his new team were sworn in by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in front of about 650 guests, comprising Members of Parliament, former ministers, diplomats and representatives from across Singapore society.

This is the first complete team formed under Mr Wong since he succeeded Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year.

In Mr Wong’s first electoral test as Singapore’s leader, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) won a strong mandate at the May 3 General Election, garnering 65.57 per cent of the national vote.

He announced his Cabinet line-up on Wednesday, appointing three coordinating ministers and bringing in nine new political office holders.

Mr Wong on Friday said a key priority for his team will be to deepen Singapore’s relations with the major powers, especially the US and China, engaging them honestly in a principled manner while not getting caught in their rivalry.

“Where our interests align, we will work with them. Where they do not, we will stand firm and protect Singapore’s security and sovereignty,” he said, adding that the first priority would be to secure an "assured place" for Singapore in this "changed world".

Singapore will also seek new ties with countries in parts of the world, like Africa and South America, where it does not have much presence yet, said Mr Wong.

“In a world of shifting alliances, we will be a steady and constructive partner, one willing and able to contribute to peace and stability, to advance dialogue and fraternity, and support a rules-based global order,” he said.

“Our goal is not just to navigate this uncertain world, but to help shape it for the better, by working with like-minded partners, and upholding shared principles and values, so that small nations too have a place under the sun.”