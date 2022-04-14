Finance Minister Lawrence Wong endorsed as leader of 4G team: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been named as the leader of the fourth generation, or 4G, of Singapore's political leadership, paving the way for him to become the country's next Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the announcement on Thursday (Apr 14) evening.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Lee said: "After a process of consultation, Cabinet ministers affirmed today their choice of Minister Lawrence Wong as the leader of the 4G team.

After consulting the ministers, Mr Lee asked former Cabinet minister and People's Action Party (PAP) Chairman Khaw Boon Wan to start a process involving the ministers, as well as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng.

"Mr Khaw met each one of them individually, to sound out their personal views in confidence and to facilitate a new consensus on a 4G leader.

"Mr Khaw found that the overwhelming majority of those consulted, supported Minister Wong as the leader. Earlier today, Mr Khaw briefed Cabinet Ministers, as well as the Speaker and NTUC Secretary-General, on his findings, and all endorsed the decision for Minister Wong to lead the team," said Mr Lee.

"The views of the Prime Minister and the two Senior Ministers were not sought," Mr Lee said, adding that the decision was endorsed by all Government members of parliament in a party caucus this evening.

With this decision, Mr Lee said he will make adjustments to Cabinet appointments, which will be announced in due course.

"This decision on succession is a crucial one for Singapore. It will ensure the continuity and stability of leadership that are the hallmarks of our system," said Mr Lee.

"The Ministers recognise that the right to lead cannot be inherited. Mr Lawrence Wong and his younger team will continue to give their best to Singaporeans, and justify their trust and support."