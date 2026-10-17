PM Wong to visit Qatar, UAE in first trip to Middle East since taking office

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make official visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Oct 18 to 22, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 17).

The trip will be his first to the Middle East region as prime minister.

“The visits will provide a timely opportunity for Singapore to exchange views with regional leaders on developments in the Middle East, reaffirm our support for dialogue and diplomacy, and strengthen cooperation with Qatar and the UAE in areas of mutual interest, particularly energy security and economic resilience,” said the PMO.

In the first leg of the trip, Mr Wong will be visiting Qatar from Oct 18 to 20, where he will call on Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani.

Both leaders will co-chair the ninth Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee, which is the primary platform for advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Mr Wong will also meet with Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani.

The visit comes amid an ongoing Middle East conflict that has disrupted the flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the region to Singapore.

Qatar is a key exporter of natural gas to Singapore, supplying around 25 per cent of Singapore’s total LNG imports, according to data compiled by the World Bank.

Around 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity generation is powered by imported natural gas, comprising LNG and pipeline gas from its neighbouring countries.