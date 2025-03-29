New conversations between civil society leaders to be launched to discuss difficult issues like race, religion: PM Wong

Singapore is becoming more diverse in terms of perspectives, life experiences and world views, said Mr Wong.

“The diversity enriches our society, but ... it can also pull us apart if it is not managed well.”

Diversity does not have to lead to fragmentation or polarisation, and unity does not mean erasing our differences, he said.

Instead, there can be a balance where there is space for healthy debates.

Mr Wong said the government will provide leadership and direction. It will do its part to keep policies inclusive, balance competing needs and build spaces for Singaporeans to come together regardless of background.

But he said cohesion cannot be mandated by policy, and Singaporeans will feel a deeper sense of belonging when they contribute to shaping solutions.

Unity will come when Singaporeans choose to stand together and look out for one another.

That can be done by participating in community events, checking on your neighbours or befriending someone who is not like you, he said.

“We may not see the changes overnight, but these small acts of care and kindness add up."

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT HAS LED TO POLICY CHANGES

Mr Wong said the evolution of REACH reflects the government’s commitment to engaging Singaporeans, and that its efforts have expanded in scale and scope over the years.

“It’s not just about engaging more widely and having more numbers,” he said. “We listen to you, we listen to every feedback, and your suggestions have directly shaped key policy changes over the last one to two years.”

He gave examples of changes, such as new guidelines on flexible work arrangements, additional shared parental leave and shifts in education policies like the revamp of the Gifted Education Programme.

In some cases, more time is needed to work through the trade-offs.

MediShield, which was introduced in 1990, provided coverage for individuals until they were 90 years old.

There were suggestions to extend coverage but that would have increased premiums and made it unaffordable.

The government studied the implications carefully and eventually introduced MediShield Life in 2015.

In other cases, the government may not agree with the suggestions and will explain its reasons.

Mr Wong pointed to suggestions to introduce price controls to curb inflation.

“We understand the concerns about cost of living, but the experience everywhere shows that price caps are not effective and that can have counterproductive effects,” he said.

The government instead tries to help in other ways, such as through cash payouts and Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.