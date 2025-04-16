WATCH: PM Lawrence Wong delivers S Rajaratnam Lecture

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered the 14th S Rajaratnam Lecture on Wednesday (Apr 16), where he will shared his perspectives on geopolitical developments and outline how Singapore is positioning itself to navigate the evolving global landscape.



The S Rajaratnam Lecture series is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Diplomatic Academy.

Named after Singapore’s first foreign affairs minister who was in office from 1965 to 1980, the event was attended by more than 900 guests.



Past speakers included former Presidents Halimah Yacob, Tony Tan and S R Nathan, former Prime Ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, as well as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong