Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

WATCH: PM Lawrence Wong delivers S Rajaratnam Lecture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

WATCH: PM Lawrence Wong delivers S Rajaratnam Lecture

This video is playing in picture-in-picture

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

16 Apr 2025 03:00PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2025 04:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered the 14th S Rajaratnam Lecture on Wednesday (Apr 16), where he will shared his perspectives on geopolitical developments and outline how Singapore is positioning itself to navigate the evolving global landscape.

The S Rajaratnam Lecture series is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Diplomatic Academy.

Named after Singapore’s first foreign affairs minister who was in office from 1965 to 1980, the event was attended by more than 900 guests.

Past speakers included former Presidents Halimah Yacob, Tony Tan and S R Nathan, former Prime Ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, as well as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Source: CNA
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement