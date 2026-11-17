Leaders from the 21 member economies will discuss ways to advance regional economic integration and connectivity, harness innovation and digital transformation, and strengthen economic cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive growth, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

APEC leaders are also negotiating a Connectivity Blueprint to guide the next decade of work of enhancing physical, institutional and people-to-people connectivity in the region, as well as a document addressing the opportunities and challenges arising from artificial intelligence adoption.

Singapore is leading the final review of a supply chain connectivity framework action plan, and working with other members on efforts to accelerate the adoption of paperless trade.

On the sidelines of the AELM, the first trilateral summit between Mr Xi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on Thursday.

While in China, Mr Wong will also hold bilateral meetings with other countries. He will be accompanied by his wife Ms Loo Tze Lui, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang, and Member of Parliament Hamid Razak.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry will also be part of the delegation.

Dr Balakrishnan will not be visiting Beijing with the rest of the delegation.

Singapore and China marked 35 years of diplomatic relations last year, and ties were upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership in 2023.

China was Singapore's largest merchandise trading partner from 2013 to 2024, and Singapore has been China's largest foreign investor in terms of investment flow since 2013.

The governments of both countries also worked together to establish Suzhou Industrial Park, Sino-Singapore Tianjin-Eco City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative.

Singapore received more than 3.1 million visitors from China last year.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), will serve as Acting Prime Minister in Mr Wong’s absence.

Ahead of the AELM, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Alvin Tan and Mr Foo represented Singapore in the virtual APEC Ministerial Meeting on Nov 3.

Singapore underscored the importance of keeping the region open and connected, and reaffirmed its commitment to the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core.