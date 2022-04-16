Singapore needs a strong, united team to overcome challenges, says Lawrence Wong

During the press conference, Mr Wong said that as the political leaders worked together to fight COVID-19 in the past two years, they have “gelled and grown closer together as a team”.

“I believe we have strengthened our bonds with Singaporeans too, through this crisis of a generation, and the bonds among Singaporeans have also been strengthened by the crisis,” he said.

“In some societies the crisis depleted social capital and weakened political trust. In Singapore, I think we have dealt with the crisis in such a way as to add to our social capital and strengthen political trust, and I am very grateful for that.”

When asked for his thoughts and views on the current 4G team, Mr Wong said that he values the diversity in the team, with some MPs coming from the public service and some from the private sector.

“We have come to know one another’s strengths better, grow our confidence and trust in each other and understand better how we can complement each other. As leader of the team, I will do my best to ensure that the contribution from the entire team will be greater than the sum of the individual parts,” he said.

And he looks forward to bringing in more people to contribute in different ways and help strengthen the team, he added.