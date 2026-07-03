PM Wong awarded Timor-Leste's top honour for Singapore's contributions in nation-building
The Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar) recognises Singapore's support for Timor-Leste's development and its ASEAN accession.
DILI, Timor-Leste: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was awarded Timor-Leste's highest honour on Friday (Jul 3) by President Jose Ramos-Horta, during a two-day visit to the country.
He received the Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar) at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Dili, in recognition of Singapore's contributions to Timor-Leste's national development and its support for the country's accession to the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The award recognises Timorese nationals and foreigners who have made significant contributions to the country.
Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, said he received the award "not as an individual but on behalf of Singapore and the many Singaporeans who have contributed to the friendship between our two countries".
“The award belongs to those who have served here over the years, conducting training, sharing professional knowledge, building capabilities and living and working alongside our Timorese friends in support of nation-building,” he said in his acceptance speech.
“We are very grateful to the Timorese people who have welcomed Singaporeans with friendship, generosity and kindness.”
The award reflects a bond forged even before Timor-Leste's independence in 2002, Mr Wong said. More than 1,000 Singaporean personnel served in international peacekeeping efforts between 1999 and 2012, during the country's transition to peace and stability.
Mr Wong said he reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to helping build up Timor-Leste's human capacity in his discussions with Dr Ramos-Horta, describing the country as youthful, filled with energy and promise.
“On my arrival yesterday, I was struck by the dynamism of the young people of Timor-Leste,” he said.
“The drive and determination of the youths of Timor-Leste will not only propel this country to achieve its national goals, but will breathe new life into our region and make ASEAN even more vibrant.”
At a lunch hosted by Mr Gusmao, Mr Wong toasted the health and success of Dr Ramos-Horta and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.
He also paid tribute to the between 50 and 60 Singaporeans living in Timor-Leste. “Though small in number, they have devoted themselves to serving alongside the Timor-Leste people – as doctors, nurses, educators, and entrepreneurs,” he said.
Their friendships with the Timorese reflect "the goodwill and trust between our nations", Mr Wong added.