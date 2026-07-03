PM Wong awarded Timor-Leste's top honour for Singapore's contributions in nation-building

The award reflects a bond forged even before Timor-Leste's independence in 2002, Mr Wong said. More than 1,000 Singaporean personnel served in international peacekeeping efforts between 1999 and 2012, during the country's transition to peace and stability.

Mr Wong said he reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to helping build up Timor-Leste's human capacity in his discussions with Dr Ramos-Horta, describing the country as youthful, filled with energy and promise.

“On my arrival yesterday, I was struck by the dynamism of the young people of Timor-Leste,” he said.

“The drive and determination of the youths of Timor-Leste will not only propel this country to achieve its national goals, but will breathe new life into our region and make ASEAN even more vibrant.”

At a lunch hosted by Mr Gusmao, Mr Wong toasted the health and success of Dr Ramos-Horta and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.

He also paid tribute to the between 50 and 60 Singaporeans living in Timor-Leste. “Though small in number, they have devoted themselves to serving alongside the Timor-Leste people – as doctors, nurses, educators, and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Their friendships with the Timorese reflect "the goodwill and trust between our nations", Mr Wong added.